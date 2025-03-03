Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 31529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 38,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 474,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,658,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.