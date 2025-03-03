Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.64, but opened at $33.70. Zai Lab shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 276,674 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on ZLAB. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $199,281.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,157.52. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,760,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,488,000 after buying an additional 2,232,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,436,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 749.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,646 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,714,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,354,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after buying an additional 548,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

