Zvi Limon Acquires 168,506 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) Director Zvi Limon purchased 168,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,722.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,987,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,032.19. This represents a 5.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Taboola.com Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $2.73 on Monday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.44 million, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Taboola.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut Taboola.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 101,677 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 94,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

