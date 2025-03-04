2,600 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Acquired by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hormel Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 626,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,649,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken purchased 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $159,232.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,537. This represents a 223.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. Barclays raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.