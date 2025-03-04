26,403 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLY. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after buying an additional 801,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after buying an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fastly by 11,140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 1,293,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 346,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 125,275 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 8,595 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $59,047.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,130.22. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 3,400 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $40,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,444,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,364,073.36. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,436 shares of company stock worth $1,888,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

