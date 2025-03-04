2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.91, but opened at $37.77. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 2,194,583 shares trading hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITX. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 66,398 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,881,000.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

