2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.91, but opened at $37.77. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 2,194,583 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
