315 Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYY. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

IYY opened at $142.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.95. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $120.56 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.