Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLRN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. Acelyrin has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $8.76.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

