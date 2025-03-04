Alain Bergeron Sells 1,750 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.24, for a total value of C$238,428.58.

On Thursday, February 27th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.37, for a total transaction of C$372,267.50.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.01, for a total transaction of C$368,525.85.

On Friday, December 27th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.64, for a total transaction of C$367,515.78.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Alain Bergeron sold 510 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.58, for a total transaction of C$68,125.80.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$134.81 on Tuesday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of C$80.95 and a 52-week high of C$141.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$131.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$122.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$137.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.75.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

