Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,196,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 670,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 36,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 270,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 109,901 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

