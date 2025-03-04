Alesco Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.77.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $284.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.01. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,996 shares of company stock worth $153,721,387 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

