Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$69.84 and last traded at C$70.13, with a volume of 96949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a C$97.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank set a C$91.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The stock has a market cap of C$46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$75.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$76.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

