Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Update

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 489,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Allarity Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ:ALLR opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Allarity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $257.40.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 128.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

