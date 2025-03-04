Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,128 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,350,000 after acquiring an additional 870,451 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,549,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Stock Up 1.6 %
PEP opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $213.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.68 and a 200-day moving average of $161.33.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
