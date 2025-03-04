Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,723 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.91.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.8 %

Fastenal stock opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 85.57%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

