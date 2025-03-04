American Public Education (APEI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect American Public Education to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.