AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned about 0.31% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TDV opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91.
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.