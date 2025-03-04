AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned about 0.31% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDV opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.