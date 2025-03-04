AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 1,587 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for 2.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

TT opened at $345.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $279.00 and a 12 month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

