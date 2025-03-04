Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.25), Zacks reports.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $72.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on APGE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $608,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,875,212.46. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Mckenna acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.54 per share, for a total transaction of $990,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $990,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,556. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

