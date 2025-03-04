Artelo Biosciences’ (ARTL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of ARTL stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.43). Sell-side analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

