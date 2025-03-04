Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 3rd

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Costco Wholesale, and Bank of America are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks represent shares in companies that manufacture, design, distribute, or supply parts for motor vehicles. These investments are often sensitive to economic cycles and technological innovations, as they rely on trends in consumer demand, regulatory changes, and advancements in transportation technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.51. 142,983,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,107,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.19 and its 200 day moving average is $132.12.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $299.43. 53,065,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,578,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.12 billion, a PE ratio of 147.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.35 and its 200 day moving average is $317.51.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.40. 16,334,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,555,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.74 and its 200 day moving average is $191.74.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,055.06. 878,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $982.51 and its 200 day moving average is $938.63.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.48. 17,744,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,509,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. Bank of America has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

