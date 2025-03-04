AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82), Zacks reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,471.00 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,519.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,341.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3,219.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,442.61.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

