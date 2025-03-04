Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 241,710 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,382,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,710 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $60,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Swedbank AB grew its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,042,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,441,000 after acquiring an additional 50,849 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 120.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 24.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,397,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,911,000 after buying an additional 1,816,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

