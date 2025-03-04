Bailard Inc. Acquires 41 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,801,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,991,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Shares of AZPN opened at $265.00 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $171.25 and a one year high of $277.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3,312.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

