Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.8%.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

