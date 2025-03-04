Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.8%.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance
About Bain Capital Specialty Finance
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bain Capital Specialty Finance
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- AppLovin Dominates the Digital Economy Despite Bearish Trends
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Boeing Stock is Edging Out Airbus Again, Here’s How
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Win-Win Momentum Plays With Strong Dividend Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.