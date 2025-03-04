Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Stock Price Down 20.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) dropped 20.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 116,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 153,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Banxa Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$40.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banxa

In other news, Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,720.00. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

