Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.81% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs alerts:

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ATMP opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Cuts Dividend

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.