Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.81% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ATMP opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Cuts Dividend
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Profile
The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.
