Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Stock

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NNN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NNN REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NNN REIT stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,817.56. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 345,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 299,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in NNN REIT by 17.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 188,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 28,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 3,469.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 88,736 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

