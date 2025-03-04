Bard Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,638,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 112,039 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 129,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 108,207 shares during the period.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BIZD opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.11.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.