Bard Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.45% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 55.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 33,278 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BHR stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $189.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

