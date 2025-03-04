Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 33,861 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.26 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

