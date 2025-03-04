Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,743 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $267.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.92 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

