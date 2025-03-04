Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 197.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 104,855 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

