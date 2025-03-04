Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. Best Buy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.200-6.600 EPS.

Best Buy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $103.71.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This represents a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

