Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. Best Buy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.200-6.600 EPS.

NYSE:BBY opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.27%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,442.20. The trade was a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

