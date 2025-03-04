Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 3rd

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, Best Buy, EPAM Systems, and GameStop are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks represent shares of companies that develop, produce, or market virtual reality technologies and related products, such as headsets, software, and immersive content. These stocks provide investors access to the growing field of immersive digital experiences, but they also tend to be influenced by the volatility typical of emerging tech sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.26 on Monday, hitting $664.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,766,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,544,409. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

U stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $24.73. 6,519,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,700,146. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $88.47. 1,773,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,499. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $204.64. 419,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,994. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.96 and a 200-day moving average of $222.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $24.73. 2,475,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,357,218. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.38 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

