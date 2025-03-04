Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMY opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.