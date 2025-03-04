Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Up 30.7% in February

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Candel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Activity at Candel Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Candel Therapeutics news, insider Francesca Barone sold 13,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $112,392.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,981.54. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,250,000 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,303,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,512. The trade was a 2,325.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,529 shares of company stock worth $313,512 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CADL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $255.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -1.25. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

