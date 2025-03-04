Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,017.4 days.
Capricorn Metals Price Performance
Shares of CRNLF remained flat at C$5.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.33. Capricorn Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$5.25.
Capricorn Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Metals
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Zoom Stock: Leading the Video Market After Skype’s Exit
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.