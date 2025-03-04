Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,017.4 days.

Shares of CRNLF remained flat at C$5.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.33. Capricorn Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$5.25.

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

