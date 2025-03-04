Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 698 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

