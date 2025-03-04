Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $408.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $410.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.00 and a 1-year high of $445.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

