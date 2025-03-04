CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBD Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of CBD Life Sciences stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 67,938,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,107,352. CBD Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
CBD Life Sciences Company Profile
