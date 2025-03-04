CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.94 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 184 ($2.34). CC Japan Income & Growth shares last traded at GBX 187 ($2.38), with a volume of 240,343 shares trading hands.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.98. The company has a market cap of £247.21 million and a P/E ratio of 4.07.

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CC Japan Income & Growth had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 95.50%.

CC Japan Income & Growth Increases Dividend

CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from CC Japan Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 2.03%. CC Japan Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan.

