Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,154.62. This represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEU opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $122.95.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

