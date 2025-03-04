Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,599,336 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599,336 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.55% of AbbVie worth $4,875,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,147,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,565,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,166,000 after purchasing an additional 262,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 468,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $211.27 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $212.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $372.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.33%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,223.60. The trade was a 40.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,439 shares of company stock worth $11,377,057 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

