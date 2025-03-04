China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,812,200 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 12,329,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Feihe Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHFLF remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. China Feihe has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.83.
About China Feihe
