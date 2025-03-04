China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,812,200 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 12,329,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Feihe Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHFLF remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. China Feihe has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

