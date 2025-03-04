Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.7% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 18.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,713 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,912 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,531,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,628 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Citigroup by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,115,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,994,000 after buying an additional 1,731,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,760,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,455,000 after buying an additional 1,716,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.