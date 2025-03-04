CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 7,056.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,435,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,671,000 after acquiring an additional 996,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $997,872.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,211.62. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $2,888,378.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,085.45. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $256.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.58. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $257.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.71%.

CME Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.