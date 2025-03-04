Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,977,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,745,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,306,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,975,000 after purchasing an additional 226,285 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,481,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,462,000 after purchasing an additional 72,391 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 7.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,230,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,621,000 after purchasing an additional 161,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus raised shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

