Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 13,550 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in American Tower by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 621.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 10.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Get Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $209.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.60 and its 200 day moving average is $206.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.